Image copyright Google Image caption Palvinder Singh was jailed for 14 months at Birmingham Crown Court

A married police officer who sent sexual messages to vulnerable victims and contacted prostitutes while at work has been jailed.

PC Palvinder Singh, from the West Midlands force, sent "hundreds and hundreds" of messages to four victims, including ones about bondage, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The 39-year-old had admitted five counts of the improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

He was imprisoned for 14 months.

The court heard Singh, of Burns Road, Wednesbury, sent naked pictures of himself to two women, including one of him beside his locker at Smethwick police station.

He was dismissed from West Midlands Police a week before his court appearance. He had previously been commended for bravery.

Sentencing Singh, Judge Roderick Henderson said: "You have a fine record as a police officer over 14 years and you have thrown it away.

"The effect of behaviour like yours is to make people, women in particular, reluctant to call on police during a crisis in their lives.

"It is obvious to everyone that the police should not behave like this."

In a victim impact statement read by prosecutor Jennifer Josephs, one of the women said she felt "embarrassed" about what happened.

"I expected him not to come into work and treat his job as a dating agency," she said.

Ms Josephs told the court another victim said the way Singh treated her made her feel "undervalued", "very low" and "miserable".

Giovanni D'Alessandro, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Singh targeted female victims of suspected crime, who he was "assigned to assist, for his own sexual gratification".

