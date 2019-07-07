Image caption An investigation is under way at the site

A Jaguar Land Rover worker has been taken to hospital after 28 were assessed in a suspected chemical incident, the ambulance service said.

A number of staff felt unwell at the site in Lode Lane, Solihull, after a floor sealant had been applied at part of the Solihull site.

The person taken to hospital had "minor symptoms" West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) added.

JLR said "a small number" of workers were suspected of inhaling fumes.

Image copyright WMAS Image caption Ambulances were seen at the site in Lode Lane

A spokesman for the firm said the incident had ended and an investigation was under way.

He said work had been carried out in a production area on Saturday.

"We can confirm that a small number of contractors and employees were triaged by West Midlands Ambulance Service," he said.

WMAS said it carried out its policy of "remove, remove, remove" and got people out of the building.

"Most staff felt symptoms reduce once out of the affected area and in fresh air," it added.

West Midlands Fire Service was informed and advised on the incident but did not send any crews.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.