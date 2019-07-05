UK slavery network 'had 400 victims'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Top L-R: Ignacy Brzezinski, Jan Sadowski, Julianna Chodakowicz, Justyna Parczewska. Bottom L-R: Marek Brzezinski, Natalia Zmuda, Wojciech Nowakowski, Marek Chowaniec

Members of a gang behind the biggest modern-day slavery network ever exposed in the UK have been jailed.

Police believe more than 400 victims were put to work by the organised crime gang in the West Midlands.

They tricked vulnerable people from Poland into England with the promise of work and a better lifestyle.

But they were made to live in rat-infested houses and worked menial jobs, it can now be reported after reporting restrictions were lifted.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police recovered cash and bank cards in the names of the slaves when they swooped on the gang

Eight offenders, who police say are members and associates of two Polish crime families, have been convicted for slavery, trafficking and money laundering during two trials.

Five have been jailed, with sentences ranging from four years and six months to 11 years. Three more are set to be sentenced, including one who went on the run during his trial.

The network collapsed when two victims fled their captors in 2015 and told slavery charity Hope for Justice of their ordeal.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Miroslaw Lehmann, 38, was tricked into coming to the UK from Poland with the promise of a job

The group of five men and three women targeted the most desperate from their homeland, including the homeless, ex-prisoners and alcoholics.

They were transported to the UK by bus, but when they arrived they were housed in squalid homes around West Bromwich, Smethwick and Walsall, forced to sleep up to four in a room on filthy mattresses and had their wages "farmed" from bank accounts on payday.

They were marched to banks and made to open accounts which the gang had complete control over.

The slaves were made to work long days at rubbish recycling centres, farms and turkey-gutting factories and given as little as £20 a week by their captors who kept the bulk of their salaries.

The convictions and sentences in full

Marek Chowaniec, 30, of Walsall, and Marek Brzezinski, 50, Tipton, jailed for 11 and nine years respectively for trafficking, conspiracy to require another to perform forced labour and money laundering.

Justyna Parczewska, 48, West Bromwich, and Julianna Chodakowicz, 24, of Evesham, jailed for eight and seven years respectively for conspiracy to require another to perform forced labour and money laundering.

Natalia Zmuda, 29, of Walsall, four years and six months for trafficking, conspiracy to require another to perform forced labour and money laundering.

Ignacy Brzezinski, 52 of West Bromwich, Jan Sadowski, 26, of West Bromwich and Wojciech Nowakowski, 41, of Winson Green, were all convicted of trafficking charges, conspiracy to require and control another person to perform forced labour, and conspiracy to acquire, use and possess criminal property. They will be sentenced later on Friday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.