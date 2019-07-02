Image copyright Cloud 9 Photography Image caption The Disney cafe is one of three places to eat in the flagship Birmingham store

Primark's £70m flagship store was forced to temporarily close its Disney-themed cafe after a reported sighting of a mouse.

Pest control was called to the store in Birmingham city centre on Wednesday.

Environmental health officers conducted an inspection and a deep clean was carried out.

Primark said "additional pest control measures have since been put in place" and food safety was of "paramount importance".

The cafe, is one of three in the store, which opened in April 2019 and is spread across 161,000 sq ft and five floors.

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds were handed balloons as they ran into the new Primark store in April 2019

"Following a reported sighting of a mouse, pest control were called to the store and a deep clean was carried out," a Primark spokesman said.

"At no point did this issue affect the kitchen or food preparation areas.

"Environmental health officers immediately conducted an inspection of the café and awarded it the highest possible rating (5 stars) for food safety."

The spokesman added it implements industry leading food practices throughout the café including specialised training and certification of its employees.

