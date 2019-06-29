Image copyright People of Smethwick and Warley Image caption The area around Bearwood Road has been cordoned off

A street fight involving six men armed with weapons has left two people hurt.

Police said the attack on Bearwood Road, Bearwood, at about 12:50 BST also saw a vehicle damaged.

The extent of the men's injuries is not yet known. On social media one witness described a man being dragged from a car and attacked with what appeared to be a machete.

West Midlands Police received several 999 calls reporting disorder involving men armed with weapons.

Officers urged anyone who saw the brawl or who has information on people involved to get in touch.

Image copyright People of Smethwick and Warley Image caption A car was also damaged in the fight

