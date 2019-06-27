Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sidali Mohamed's family said they fled Somalia when he was a toddler

A boy murdered a student by stabbing him to death outside a college in an attack that lasted less than a minute, a court has heard.

Sidali Mohamed, 16, was attacked outside the gates of Joseph Chamberlain College in Highgate, Birmingham, on 13 February.

He died days later in hospital.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court and denies Sidali's murder and six other offences.

Sidali - known as Sid - was one of three teenagers separately stabbed to death in Birmingham within the space of 12 days earlier this year.

During the second day of the trial, Det Con Dave Franklin played CCTV clips to jurors which showed the defendant boarding a bus at 15:52 and making his way to the college.

He told the court the teenager could be seen doing "circles outside the college" until he confronts Sidali by the gates.

"We can see the defendant walk towards the gates and he appears to be speaking on the phone," Det Con Franklin said.

"He then appears to go behind a tree in a grass area and covers his face. He greets a female by putting his arm around her.

"Sidali walks out of the college and walks past the defendant. It doesn't appear the males notice each other."

The court heard the pair could then be seen walking towards each other outside the college gates.

Prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said: "All the violence occurred in less than one minute."

The court heard the defendant had been arrested in relation to a separate stabbing on 19 December.

Giving evidence, Russell Molloy told the court being chased down St Luke's Road in Highgate by the defendant and another teenager.

He said: "I could feel them breathing down my neck. I slipped a little while running and became cornered.

"I was like a trapped dog. I turned to face the males and the defendant had a massive knife - it looked like a machete.

"The other male went for my stomach and I put my arm out to protect my stomach."

The defendant was arrested in connection with the stabbing, but Mr Burrows told jurors it was not alleged he had stabbed Mr Molloy.

He denies murder, two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of having an offensive weapon, threatening another with an offensive weapon and unlawful wounding.

The trial continues.