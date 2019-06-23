Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cans of stout and drugs were recovered from the car by police

A driver spotted with a half-full pint of Guinness in his car's cup holder has been arrested.

Several cans of stout were found in the car in Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands Police said, as well as a quantity of drugs.

"This man is going to have a headache in interview this morning!" a tweet from Acocks Green police said.

Police said the 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "drink drive and possession with intent to supply."

He has been released pending further investigation.