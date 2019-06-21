Image copyright Police handout Image caption Julia Rawson had not been seen since 12 May

A body found in a property in Tipton has been identified as that of a missing woman, police have said.

Julia Rawson, 42, from Dudley, was last seen on 12 May and two men were charged with her murder before her body was found in Mission Drive on 12 June.

A post-mortem examination had taken place but had not determined the cause of Ms Rawson's death, police said.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 28, from Tipton, and David Leesley, 23, of Russells Hall, are charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Ms Rawson's family have been informed and inquiries continue, officers said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.