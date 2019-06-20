Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Fire crews joined the search and used a dinghy and night-vision camera

A man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries was arrested after officers found him hiding on an island in a nature reserve lake, police say.

He was found in bushes having jumped into water, known locally as the Donkey Pool, in Dudley, after trying to escape officers, West Midlands Police said.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia and later arrested.

He remains in police custody being questioned over eight burglaries.

Officers had initially spotted a stolen VW Polo being driven at speed along Birmingham New Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The car was stopped and the suspect made off towards the pool area.

Fire crews joined the search using a dinghy and night-vision cameras and he was found 90 minutes later.

The suspect remains in police custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, car theft and three burglaries in the early hours of Tuesday.

He is also being questioned on suspicion of committing five other burglaries between 27 December and 13 June.

