Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a car failed to stop for officers on Middleton Hall Road

Four people have been seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash after a police pursuit in Birmingham.

The West Midlands force said a Seat Ibiza failed to stop for officers on Middleton Hall Road, Cotteridge, at about 22:10 BST on Monday.

Shortly after being pursued by police, it collided with two other vehicles near the junction with Northfield Road.

The Seat driver suffered injuries described by police as "life-threatening".

Three people in a Volkswagen Fox were also seriously hurt.

The driver of a Jaguar XF is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

The crash, which closed the route for several hours, has been referred by West Midlands Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The four seriously injured remain in hospital.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.