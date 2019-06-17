Image copyright Google Image caption The firm ceased trading on Friday when staff were made redundant

Two hundred people have been made redundant at a design and construction firm.

"Severe" cash flow problems within the Shaylor Group in recent weeks led to administrators being called in on 17 June, a spokesman for the firm said.

The company provides services to projects across the UK from its headquarters in Walsall and office in London.

It ceased trading on Friday when staff were made redundant.

Raj Mittal, from administrators FRP Advisory in Birmingham, said: "Despite the efforts of the directors, the financial issues facing the company were not able to be resolved and resulted in the decision to place the business into administration.

"Our immediate priority is now to support those affected and work closely with the Redundancy Payments Service to ensure that employees receive every support at this difficult time.

"We will also be working closely with clients to ensure the smooth transfer of sites."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.