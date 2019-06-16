Image copyright Police handout Image caption Julia Rawson has been missing since 12 May

Police investigating the murder of a missing woman said they have found a body.

Julia Rawson, 42, from Dudley, was last seen on 12 May, with inquiries leading detectives to believe she was dead.

A woman's body was discovered in the Tipton area on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 28, from Tipton, and David Leesley, 23, of Russells Hall, have been charged with her murder.

Formal identification is taking place and a post-mortem examination will be held shortly.

Ms Rawson's family have been kept up to date with the development, police said.

Officers have searched a canal as part of the investigation, but it is understood the body was found on land.

