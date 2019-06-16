Image copyright @PreeceObserver/BirminghamLive Image caption The Range Rover Discovery ended up on its roof following the collision along Wood End Road, Erdington

A policeman was injured when his patrol car was in collision with a vehicle that failed to stop.

West Midlands Police said officers tried to stop a Range Rover Discovery which was being driven "erratically" in Wood End Road, Erdington, at 04:10 BST.

It collided with a passing patrol car, which was not involved in the pursuit, injuring the officer inside.

A man, 37, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Police said the unnamed officer suffered pelvic, leg and shoulder injuries and remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Image copyright @PreeceObserver/BirminghamLive Image caption A police officer suffered pelvic, leg and shoulder injuries in the collision

Residents said they were "shocked" at the "carnage"the crash.

Ch Insp Tony Cole, the force incident manager, said: "An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what took place this morning and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"Support is being pro-actively offered to those who attended the scene and colleagues of the officer."

The force's Professional Standards Department has been informed, police added.

