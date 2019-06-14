Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Bambu at about 04:00 BST on Monday

A nightclub has had its licence suspended after a man died at the venue early on Monday morning.

Police discovered evidence of "widespread drug use" at Bambu, in Birmingham's China Town, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The club said it was "utterly devastated" by the death of the man, who has yet to be identified.

Bambu was hosting a Vietnamese charity event when the man was found in cardiac arrest on a sofa.

During a licensing committee meeting at Birmingham City Council, PC Deano Walker from West Midlands Police said there was a "lack of control" at Bambu and a "disregard for public safety".

He said police found evidence suggesting "Class A drugs were openly used in full view of staff".

Manager Jasdeep Kaul denied any knowledge of drug use on the premises and has decided to step down.

The club's barrister, Sara Clover, said the man's death was "a huge bolt out of the blue" and staff were left "distressed".

A full review of the venue's licence is expected to take place next month. Until then it will remain closed.

