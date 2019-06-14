Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Hazrat Umar was a student at South and City College Birmingham

A boy who killed a fellow student with a "Rambo-style" knife after his mobile phone was taken has been jailed.

Adam Muhammad, 17, stabbed 18-year-old Hazrat Umar 15 times in the "frenzied and unprovoked" ambush in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 25 February.

Muhammad "held a grudge" after Mr Umar "insulted and slapped him" and briefly took his phone, the court heard.

The 17-year-old admitted murder and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14 years and three months.

He had initially denied the charge but changed his plea on the fourth day of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Francis Laird QC said the defendant had "sought revenge" against Mr Umar, his classmate at South and City College Birmingham.

"I am sure that from the moment [the defendant] left college that afternoon he planned to carry out an attack on Mr Umzar with the knife once they were relatively secluded," he said.

Muhammad was named as Mr Umar's killer after reporting restrictions were lifted following an application by the BBC.

Det Insp Michelle Allen, from West Midlands Police, said after the stabbing Muhammad stamped on Mr Umar before he "calmly picked up the knife and walked away".

"I don't believe he stood a chance."

Police believe Muhammad changed his plea "because of the strength of the case against him".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hazrat Umar was the third teenager to be killed in Birmingham in 12 days

Mr Umar was a relative of former chief prosecutor for North West England Nazir Afzal who Tweeted on Wednesday: "He had everything to live for and nothing to die for."

He was the third teenager to be stabbed to death in Birmingham in 12 days.

