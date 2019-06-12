Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Gurpreet Singh has been cleared of soliciting the murder of Amandeep Kaur

A businessman has been cleared of attempting to arrange the £20,000 contract killing of his former wife.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, was found not guilty by a jury of soliciting the murder of Amandeep Kaur in 2013.

She died on a trip to India in 2014, with Punjabi authorities concluding she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court is still deliberating over a separate charge of murder against Mr Singh over his second wife.

The court had previously heard from Heera Singh Uppal, who claimed to be a former employee of Mr Singh, who he said offered to pay him to kill Amandeep Kaur.

Prosecutors allege Mr Singh and an unknown accomplice strangled Sarbjit Kaur at his marital home in Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton, in February 2018.

The home was ransacked "to make it look like a burglary gone wrong", prosecutors have told the court.

Mr Singh denies murdering Sarbjit Kaur.

The trial continues.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur told her doctor she was depressed a month before she died

