Image copyright @richard_price2 Image caption Nine fire engines have been deployed to the area

A derelict factory has partially collapsed after a large fire broke out.

Photos taken by witnesses show flames and smoke billowing from the top floor of the building in Marsh Street, Walsall.

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the blaze, which was reported to West Midlands Fire Service at 16:50 BST.

Bloxwich fire station urged people to keep clear of the area as crews continued to fight the blaze.

Nine fire engines have been deployed to the site, and crews from areas including Willenhall, Bilston, Bloxwich, West Bromwich, Aldridge, Smethwick and Tipton.

Image copyright @richard_price2 Image caption Photos show flames and smoke billowing from the top floor

Image copyright @TheReremouse Image caption Bloxwich fire station urged people to keep clear of the area

Image copyright @richard_price2 Image caption The fire service was called at 16:50 BST

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.