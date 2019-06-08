A woman was rescued from a West Midlands flat by police after being held captive, police said.

Officers were called at 12:00 BST by a woman who reported being assaulted and held against her will at a property in Small Heath, Birmingham, by a man in possession of a firearm.

Part of Coventry Road was sealed off as officers, including a firearms unit, responded.

The woman was found inside and a man, understood to be in his 50s, was held.

He has been arrested on suspicion of assault, sexual assault and firearms possession.

Ch Insp Dave Keen said: "It was a very dynamic, fast-moving incident. The woman sounded petrified on the phone and it was imperative we found her quickly.

"We had reached her within about 20 minutes of receiving the call and a suspect was also swiftly detained. The woman is being checked over by paramedics."

