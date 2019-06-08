Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the boy was not injured after the car was taken

A boy aged about four was in the back seat of a car stolen from a driveway while his mother was unloading it, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a car robbery in Partridge Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, at 00:20 BST.

The woman was unloading her Vauxhall Mokka when a car drove alongside it and a man jumped out.

He drove the car about 100 yards but abandoned it after realising the boy was in the back seat.

Police said he then got back into the car he arrived in and was driven away.

The child was not injured, and investigations are taking place.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.