The crash closed the M6 for four hours

A lorry driver injured in a crash on the M6 has "life-changing" leg injuries, police have said.

A flat-bed goods vehicle collided with an HGV between J8 for the M5 and J9 for Wednesbury at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.

The motorway was closed for four hours following the crash.

The 26-year-old driver of the smaller vehicle remains in hospital with serious injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

