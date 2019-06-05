Image copyright Sandwell Council/Lyndon Hall Image caption George Mills was wounded in action supporting Canadian troops in Operation Totalize

The nieces of a D-Day veteran have been traced following an appeal to find his relatives.

George William Ambrose Mills was one of the first men ashore on Sword Beach on D-Day as a combat driver in the Royal Engineers and lost an eye during Operation Totalize in Normandy.

He died in a West Bromwich care home in 2011 and it has since kept his ashes in the hope a relative would claim them.

His nieces now hope to scatter his ashes where his late wife's are.

Image caption Mr Mills' nieces said they would like to see his ashes scattered in Gornal Wood

Born in Bridgend in 1923, Mr Mills was part of the first wave of landings on 6 June 1944 with the 79th Armoured Division Royal Engineers.

He was evacuated to the Black Country after being wounded where he met and married Gladys Mary Wood in 1945, settling in Tipton and working as a postman.

His nieces, Jean Price, Marjorie Partridge and Anne Showell, said they knew him as "Uncle Joe".

Ms Price said he lost touch with the family after his wife died in 1982 and rarely spoke of his war service.

"He was a very quiet, reserved, you had to draw him into a conversation but once you did there was no stopping him," she said.

"He loved music and he loved dancing."

They said they would like his ashes to be scattered in nearby Gornal Wood, to be reunited with their aunt.

Frank Caldwell, museums curator at Sandwell Council, researched Mr Mills' history after being approached by the Royal British Legion to help trace his family.

"We've just tried to fill in enough so that he can be properly remembered for what he did," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.