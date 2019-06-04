Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Christopher Taylor carried out a cashpoint robbery dressed in a woman's wig

A man who disguised himself as a woman during a cashpoint robbery was forensically linked to the crime through his wig.

Christopher Taylor, 25, brandished a machete and threatened a victim to hand over his bank card in Brickhouse Lane, Tipton, last November.

Taylor was jailed for seven years after his conviction for theft and robbery offences.

West Midlands Police said "there was nothing lady-like about his actions".

Police said he wore the locks when he forced a man to hand over his bank card before withdrawing £200.

Women's clothing

He fled in a Peugeot 206, which was discovered by officers around an hour later in Hallens Road, Wednesbury.

An assortment of women's clothing was found inside and officers were able to forensically link Taylor through the wig he left behind, police said.

Police said Taylor had stolen £250 from a woman during a cashpoint theft in the same street two days previously.

He was linked to another knifepoint robbery in which a woman had her handbag stolen while with her 11-year-old son, and he also threatened a man by putting a broken glass bottle to his throat.

Taylor, of Tadmore Close, Bilston, was convicted of theft, two robberies, having a bladed article and affray following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Det Con Jason Fowler, of West Midlands CID, said: "He and his alter ego face a lengthy period behind bars."

