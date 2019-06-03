Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police described David Debney's attack as "truly sickening"

A man who assaulted a "helpless" dementia patient in an unprovoked attack at a care home has been jailed.

David Debney beat 60-year-old Denise Crowton with a lamp in her room at The Ridings Nursing Home in Castle Vale in the early hours of 24 June 2017.

Ms Crowton sustained "horrific" facial injuries in the attack.

At Birmingham Crown on Friday, 24-year-old Debney was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of wounding with intent.

Debney, of Grosvenor Road, Aston, also previously admitted two counts of assault by beating and one charge of common assault relating to attacks on staff at the care home.

West Midlands Police said the attack on Ms Crowton - a total stranger to Debney who was unable to walk or communicate - was "truly sickening".

She died six months after the attack. There was no causal link found between the assault and her death.

Insp Richard Marsh said Ms Crowton was "a helpless woman who was of no threat to anyone", adding: "This was a truly sickening attack on a vulnerable woman."

