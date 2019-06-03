Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Birmingham Airport parking problems captured on dashcam

Passengers returning to Birmingham Airport were unable to retrieve their cars after a parking firm failed to respond to their phone calls.

Just Park and Fly had its licence terminated last month, but problems for customers continued over the weekend.

One man said dashcam footage showed his car "speeding at 55mph" and used to jump parking barriers while he was "on a sun bed with a sangria."

The BBC has contacted Just Park and Fly for comment.

Birmingham Airport said "due to ongoing complaints from customers" it had terminated the licence of Park Fly Ltd, trading as Just Park and Fly, on 21 May.

But people returning home after that date were caught up in six-hour delays while efforts were made to locate their vehicles.

Image copyright Google Image caption Some vehicles were parked three-miles from the airport on land near Mackadown Sports & Social Club

West Midlands Police were called to the airport over the weekend when up to 60 people sought to get their vehicles back.

A representative from the company later came to the airport with sets of car keys.

Some vehicles were discovered by a sports and social club three-miles away, or moved to official airport parking at the owner's expense.

David Bladen, from Nottingham, said dashcam footage showed his car was used to jump an airport parking barrier while he was on holiday in Mallorca.

He alleged his car was also used during the week "doing shuttle runs to go and pick up other cars", as its mileage had increased by 11 miles.

"I think I might have a speeding fine on its way as well, while I was on a sun bed with a sangria," he said.

"Dashcam footage shows it doing over 50mph in a 40mph limit. You can see a flash, which could be a speed camera."

Image caption Jonathan Cliffton could not contact Just Park and Fly when he returned to Birmingham

Jonathan Cliffton got a taxi home with his partner and baby after he could not raise the firm on the phone.

"It's disgusting. It felt like somebody had stolen my car and there was nothing I could do about it," he said.

A Birmingham Airport spokeswoman said it had allowed Just Park and Fly to return cars to customers who left their cars with the firm prior to the licence being revoked.

"Despite this, the company continues to provide unsatisfactory service to those passengers returning," she said.

"We have been working tirelessly to support customers who have been affected by the lack of service provided by Park and Fly and have been working in conjunction with our official car park provider NCP to assist customers with bookings which have been affected."

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said it is a "civil matter."