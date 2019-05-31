Image caption Birmingham City Council said the risk by protesters was "too serious"

Protesters against LGBT teaching at a primary school have been banned from gathering outside the gates by a High Court injunction.

Birmingham City Council pursued the legal action after months of demonstrations outside Anderton Park Primary School.

The school had to close early before half-term due to escalating action.

The council said it sought the urgent injunction after the risk to children became "too serious to tolerate".

Image copyright PA Image caption Protests have been held outside Anderton Park School for several weeks

The council said the behaviour of demonstrators was "increasingly unacceptable".

It said it made the application in order to protect staff and pupils when they return from their half-term break on Monday.

Protesters were not made aware of the High Court application but told the BBC they still intended to gather next week on a street further away from the school.

The injunction will be in place until 10 June, when those against the diversity teachings will be given the chance to make their case in front of a judge.

The exclusion zone covers the streets around the school, which sits on Dennis Road, from Taunton Road, Yardley Lane and Birchwood Road.

Council leader Ian Ward said "common sense had prevailed".

He said: "Children right across Birmingham should be free to attend school safely and without disruption."

He urged parents and campaigners to "take this opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue with the school".

Parents began protesting over concerns their children were "too young" to learn about LGBT relationships. They also said the lessons contradicted Islam.

On Thursday, the former chief prosecutor for the north-west of England, Nazir Afzal, who was brought in to mediate the matter, said parents were being "manipulated".

Image copyright PA Image caption Shakeel Afsar has coordinated the protests outside Anderton Park

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Yardley, said the council had "done the right thing for the children", adding "it's just a shame it has come to this thanks to the bigotry of a few".

She clashed with lead protester Shakeel Afsar, who does not have children at the school, outside the gates earlier in May.

The injunction forbids organising or encouraging demonstrations and printing or distributing leaflets. Those in breach of it will be subject to arrest.

It also forbids posting offensive or abusive messages on social media about members of staff at the school in relation to equalities teachings.

