Image copyright Force Response Image caption The boy's drawing of the suspect at the scene of the foot chase in Southfield Road, Edgbaston

A young boy brought a smile to a police officer's face after handing him a drawing of a "bad guy" following a foot chase.

Officers from West Midlands Police had tracked a suspected stolen Range Rover Evoke to Southfield Road in Edgbaston.

The eyewitness picture showed the officer's pursuit of the suspect, who was depicted with three legs and outstretched arms.

Police later tweeted the interpretation of the good citizen's reconstruction.

"I'm sat awaiting recovery following a pursuit with this stolen evoke. A little boy who witnessed the footchase [sic] just gave me a picture of us chasing the bad guy," the West Midlands Force Response account said.

In a later tweet it added: "As you can see in the drawing the male managed to get away. Lost his trainers in the chase and plenty of forensics in the car."

In comments underneath the tweet, Papa Oscar wrote: "Like it! Those are the moments which brighten up the day."

The tweet has been liked more than 500 times.

