A woman who suffered an ectopic pregnancy is unable to have children after surgeons removed her healthy fallopian tube by mistake.

Chelsie Thomas was admitted to Walsall Manor Hospital with the pregnancy in her right tube in March last year.

During an operation, surgeons removed the left fallopian tube instead, which Chelsie, 27, said had "destroyed everything".

The hospital apologised and admitted an error was "regrettably made".

Ms Thomas, who already has a six-year-old son, said her relationship with her partner broke down as a result of the surgery and she has also lost her job and is on anti-depressants.

"I have had to explain [to my son] that he cannot have a brother or sister," she said.

"I have had to leave my job because I can't face going back there and I am going to have to have therapy because it's getting worse not better."

Ms Thomas' ectopic pregnancy was discovered after she experienced bleeding and went to the hospital on 7 March last year.

She had surgery the same day, where her healthy fallopian tube was removed.

But a week later, when she was still in excruciating pain, she returned to hospital where the blunder was discovered.

Ms Thomas, who lives in Walsall, had to have her remaining fallopian tube removed and is now unable to have children without IVF treatment.

Jenna Harris, Ms Thomas' solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said the original procedure was "carried out without appropriate due diligence and attention" and that the doctor who led the surgery thought the right tube "had looked healthy".

Dr Matthew Lewis, the medical director at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, admitted surgeons made a mistake and said "our care fell below the standard that we would expect".

He said the trust worked with "patients and their families, our own clinicians and staff to learn lessons and put systems in place to try and avoid such incidents".

