Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Two people have been charged with murdering Lisa Bennett in 2013

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman in Birmingham in 2013.

Kevin Flanagan, 39, denies killing Lisa Bennett in Weoley Castle, preventing a lawful burial and fraudulently claiming her benefit payments.

Kathleen Salmond, 40, of Hodge Hill, Birmingham, did not enter pleas to the same charges and will return to Birmingham Crown Court on 29 July.

Ms Bennett was reported missing by her mother in May 2013.

Mr Flanagan, of Kings Norton, Birmingham, was bailed until a trial date on 2 September.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.