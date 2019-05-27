Image copyright Google Image caption A police officer was injured on Upper Dean Street, in Birmingham, on Sunday afternoon

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a police officer was hit by a car in Birmingham city centre.

The officer suffered "soft tissue damage" after the collision on Upper Dean Street, at 15.30 BST, on Sunday.

As well as being charged with dangerous driving, Lawrence Connors is also accused of assaulting an emergency services worker and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

The 23-year-old, from Bristol, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

A 17-year-old passenger, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with obstruction. The teenager has been bailed and also due to appear in court.

West Midlands Police are continuing to investigate and have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Det Con Laura Halpin said: "The city centre was really busy this weekend, with lots of people making their way to and from Pride.

"I'm appealing to anyone who filmed the incident, or saw what happened to get in touch."

