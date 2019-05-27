Image copyright Police handout Image caption Julia Rawson has not been seen since 12 May

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared more than two weeks ago.

Julia Rawson, 42, from Dudley, was last seen on 12 May, with inquiries leading detectives to be believe she is dead despite her body not being found.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 28, from Tipton, and David Leesley, 23, of Russells Hall, have been charged with her murder.

Both are due before Walsall Magistrates' Court later.

Officers are continuing to search a property in Mission Drive, Tipton and a nearby canal as part of the investigation.

Police said Ms Rawson's family have been kept informed of the latest developments.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, leading the investigation, said: "Extensive enquiries have led us to the strong belief that Julia has died.

"We are still working to establish the full circumstances around her disappearance, and our thoughts are with her family at what is a very traumatic time for them."

Julia is described as 6ft tall with short tousled hair. She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey zip-fronted hooded top, with dark grey jeans and a black and white shoulder bag.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.