Image caption Beccy Walsh had been on the phone to her parents when Bublé picked it up

A woman who could not afford tickets to see Michael Bublé said it was "a dream come true" when the star FaceTimed her from the stage.

Beccy Walsh, 29, from Kings Heath, Birmingham, bought her father tickets to the concert in the city for his 50th birthday, but could not go herself.

Her father called her from the show before the crooner took the phone and sang directly down the line to her.

"I can't even explain what it meant to me," she told the BBC.

Bublé was performing at the Resorts World Arena on Tuesday as part of his world tour after a hiatus from performing after his three-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.

Image copyright Beccy Walsh Image caption Ms Walsh said the experience was "just surreal"

Ms Walsh, who works at Solihull Hospital, had bought the tickets for her parents as a birthday surprise but could not afford a ticket for herself.

Instead, she said she was "watching the whole show" on FaceTime when Bublé "came over and took the phone from my dad" and began singing Lazy River from his 2001 album BaBalu.

"It was a once in a lifetime thing," Ms Walsh said. "He sang to me; he was so lovely. Honestly, how lovely of him to do that."

She took the call while she was at home with her husband who "missed the whole thing" because he was in the shower.

"He just couldn't believe it," she said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.