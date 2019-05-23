Image copyright Google Image caption The teenage girl died at the scene on Tansey Green Lane in Dudley

A 17-year-old girl was killed when the car in which she was travelling crashed into a wall.

She died at the scene on Tansey Green Lane in the Pensnett area of Dudley shortly after midnight, police said.

The car's driver, a 27-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

West Midlands Police says the girl's parents are being supported by specialist officers.

Sgt Alan Hands said detectives were in "the early stages of our investigation" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.