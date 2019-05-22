Birmingham & Black Country

Walsall barber shop shooting: Second person arrested

  • 22 May 2019
Police cordon on Wolverhampton Road, Walsall
Image caption Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in a barbers shop.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach in Wolverhampton Road, Walsall, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail. A 19-year-old man arrested on Monday remains on bail.

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A BMW, thought to be a getaway car, was found burnt out after the shooting.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time who has dashcam footage that may have captured a black BMW X1 to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites