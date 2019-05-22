Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in Joan Street at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday

Four men have been arrested after a man was shot in the foot.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital after he was injured during the attack in Joan Street, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to the scene at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

The four men were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and will be questioned in due course, a police spokesperson said.

