Image copyright PA Image caption Jamien Nagadhana denies sexually assaulting a woman

The tour manager of former JLS star Oritse Williams told a jury he tried to start a threesome as the singer had "awkward" sex with a fan.

Jamien Nagadhana, 32, of Hounslow, West London, denies sexually assaulting a woman as she was allegedly being raped by Mr Williams, also 32.

It is claimed they attacked the woman after Mr Williams performed a solo gig at a Wolverhampton nightclub in December 2016.

Mr Williams, of Croydon, denies rape.

Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams has denied raping the woman after a concert in December 2016

On Monday, Mr Williams had told the court he believed Mr Nagadhana was "under his covers" in a different bed when the woman knocked on his hotel room and asked to spend the night with him.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Mr Nagadhana, who also denies assault by penetration, contradicted the victim's account that she had sworn at Williams during the incident.

He said he was in his bed when she returned to the room and began kissing Mr Williams.

After the pair began having sex, Mr Nagadhana said he decided to go over towards them because the sex was "cringey" and he thought the woman was "probably not" enjoying it.

He told the jury: "I thought maybe she would want to have a threesome because of the vibes we had had earlier."

He said he touched the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in an intimate area for around five to six seconds after she looked at him, but she did not respond and he went back to his bed.

During the encounter, Mr Nagadhana claimed, the woman had not made any verbal objection and had not tried to resist.

The trial continues.

