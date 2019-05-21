Image copyright Google Image caption The attempted theft is believed to have taken place at the Nationwide branch on Stratford Road in Shirley

Two police officers were hurt when their car was rammed during an attempted cash machine theft.

The police car had been pursuing three vehicles after an attempted burglary, on Stratford Road in Shirley, Solihull, at about 00:05 BST.

During the chase, a man exited one of two vans and threw bricks at the vehicle, before the other van was driven at it at speed, police said.

The officers were treated at the scene by paramedics.

West Midlands Police said officers had been called to the burglary while it was in progress and found that two transit vans and an Audi car had been used to ram the building, before they then drove off empty-handed toward Streetbrook Road.

After the attacks on the officers, the force said, all of the suspects then got into the Audi and made off in the direction of Robin Hood Island.

Councillor Mark Parker, from Solihull Council, tweeted that it had involved a branch of Nationwide Building Society, and described it as a "hideous criminal attack".

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.