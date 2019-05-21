Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Thompson said officers would help those involved in the protests to seek a solution

A police chief has called for an end to large-scale demonstrations outside schools over LGBT equality lessons.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson expressed "growing concern" over the protests in Birmingham and said views were becoming too entrenched.

A number of alleged criminal offences related to the protests in the past 24 hours were being investigated, The West Midlands police chief said.

The protests' leader says the lessons amount to "social engineering".

Anderton Park Primary School has seen weeks of protests over the lessons.

The complaints, mainly from Muslim protesters, focus on lessons for which pupils have been given books featuring cross-dressing children and gay families.

The demonstrations follow those outside the city's Parkfield Junior School, in March.

Mr Thompson said the protests had so far been been lawful but were causing growing concern.

Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, Anderton Park's head teacher, has received threatening emails and phone calls which are being investigated.

"It is very important all those involved in the dispute at Anderton Park recognise the adverse impact this is having on the reputation of the city, broader cohesion and most importantly the children at this school," Mr Thompson said.

"Views are entrenching with a determination to win this argument.

"This is creating an environment where those who seek division will have cause to celebrate and to exploit."

Image caption Railings at Anderton Park Primary School were adorned with heart-shaped messages on Sunday evening

Mr Thompson said the strength of Birmingham was in "its tolerant and diverse communities".

"This week I will march with LGBT staff and communities in Birmingham Pride and next week I will fast with Muslim colleagues and communities as they mark Ramadan," he said.

He called for those involved in protests to "consider how they can come together to discuss these strongly-held views and bring this protest to an end".

Mr Thompson added the force "could not solve the problem" but would support those involved to seek a solution.

Similar teaching has been opposed in letters sent predominantly by conservative Muslims to schools across England, BBC Newsnight reported last week.

On Monday Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley called for an exclusion zone at the school to limit where people could demonstrate.

Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council leader, has asked authority officers to see whether a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) could be used to counter protests.

But Shakeel Afsar, leader of the Anderton Park protests, said the school had pulled "the shutters down" on parental engagement and was promoting LGBT lifestyles to children.

Ms Hewitt-Clarkson said she believed in "quality for everybody" and was discussing the lessons with parents at 12 meetings between now and the end of June.

In England, relationships education will be compulsory for all primary pupils from September 2020.

