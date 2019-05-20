Image caption Dom Allan was hit as he got out of a taxi

The wife of man seriously hurt in a hit-and-run has released photos of his injuries in a bid to catch the driver responsible.

Dom Allan was struck as he got out of a taxi near his home in Stourbridge, West Midlands, in the early hours of 12 May.

His wife Becky described the accident as "disgusting" and is pleading for the driver to come forward.

There have been four accidents on the same location, Brook Road, in two months, neighbours claim.

Mr Allan, a nurse and father of two, suffered bleeding to his brain, a fractured eye socket and broken vertebrae.

"It's just disgusting that someone could just do this," Mrs Allan said.

"He could have been dead and that car just hasn't stopped.

"He doesn't have a clue about what's happening. It's terrible."

Mr Allan, who has been unable to give a clear description of the driver or the car that hit him, is expected to make a full recovery.

West Midlands Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Neighbour Ian Fletcher said four vehicles had been written off in a recent spate of accidents and a wall knocked down.

In a statement, Dudley Council said it was looking into whether the road merited inclusion in future safety schemes.

