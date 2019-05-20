Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams is accused of raping a woman after a concert in Wolverhampton

Former JLS star Oritse Williams told police he was bewildered by a "crazy" rape allegation made by a woman he met at a gig, a court has heard.

Transcripts of police interviews were read to jurors at the musician's trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

In them, the 32-year-old said he felt he was "being taken advantage of".

Prosecutors allege Mr Williams, from Croydon, "jumped on the woman" when she went to his hotel room to look for her phone in December 2016. He denies rape.

In the interviews, Mr Williams told two officers he thought the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was "a beautiful person".

He said that while at the hotel in Wolverhampton, she had told him she wanted to stay with him.

After elements of her account were put to him, Mr Williams told police: "C'mon, this is crazy.

"I am feeling bewildered at this whole thing.

"I just feel like a musician, an artist that has been put into a position where they have been taken advantage of."

Mr Williams is standing trial alongside tour manager Jamien Nagadhana, 32, of Hounslow, west London, who denies charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Jurors heard Mr Williams told police that Mr Nagadhana was in a different bed in the same room when the encounter took place.

Mr Nagadhana submitted a prepared statement to police, in which he said he had kissed the complainant and touched her, but backed off when he realised she was "getting together" with Mr Williams.

The trial continues.

