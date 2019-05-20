Image copyright Google Image caption The man was shot in a barber's shop on Wolverhampton Road, Walsall

A man has been arrested after another man was shot in the stomach at a barbers.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted by a group of men in the shop in Wolverhampton Road, Walsall, shortly after 17:00 BST on Sunday.

He is in hospital in a critical condition, West Midlands Police said. A BMW, thought to be a getaway car, was later found burnt out.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Chris Fox appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage from drivers who were in the area around the time.

He said: "A man has been left seriously injured and we are working round the clock to establish the reasons behind this shooting.

"This arrest is a significant development but we still need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and not already spoken to officers, to come forward."

