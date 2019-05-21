Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reuben Hylton had a "history of serious domestic assaults", West Midlands Police said

A "controlling" man who police said stabbed his partner with scissors, strangled her and choked her with a dog chain has been jailed for six years.

Reuben Hylton, of no fixed address, "launched a sustained campaign of violence" against his partner, West Midlands Police said.

It claimed he also made threats against her relatives, and broke windows at the homes of her aunt and a family friend.

The 28-year-old was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

The force said Hylton, who was arrested following a social media appeal in October 2018, had a "history of serious domestic assaults".

Det Sgt Richard Stanley, from the force's public protection unit, said: "Hylton is a violent and controlling individual who sought to intimidate his victims so that they would not contact police."

He said Hylton's victims had "shown incredible courage".

Following a three-week trial at the court, Hylton was found guilty of nine charges, including coercive control, malicious wounding, assault causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and criminal damage.

