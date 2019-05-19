A man is critically ill after he was shot in the stomach at a barbers.

The victim, in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of men in the Walsall shop shortly after 17:00 BST.

West Midlands Police said one of the men left the hairdressers, on Wolverhampton Road, and came back with what is believed to be a shotgun.

The force said detectives were working to identify and catch the attackers, who fled on foot.

The scene, in the Birchills area of the town, remains cordoned off.

Police urged witnesses to contact them.