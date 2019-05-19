Man critical after barber shop shooting in Walsall
- 19 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is critically ill after he was shot in the stomach at a barbers.
The victim, in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of men in the Walsall shop shortly after 17:00 BST.
West Midlands Police said one of the men left the hairdressers, on Wolverhampton Road, and came back with what is believed to be a shotgun.
The force said detectives were working to identify and catch the attackers, who fled on foot.
The scene, in the Birchills area of the town, remains cordoned off.
Police urged witnesses to contact them.