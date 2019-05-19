Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Emergency services were called to the unit just after midnight

A severe blaze has ripped through an industrial unit in Dudley.

Fire crews were called to the building on Doulton Road in Cradley Heath just after midnight.

About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze and pumped water from nearby Dudley Canal to bring the flames under control.

No-one is reported to have been injured in the fire and an investigation is under way. West Midlands Fire Service remains at the scene dampening down.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption About 30 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the blaze

