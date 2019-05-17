Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The report said Jasmine was a "bright, happy and popular girl"

The daughter of a man who went on to kill his great-niece told mental heath services "they would be to blame if he killed his mother", a report said.

Delroy Forrester, 51, was made subject of an indefinite hospital order. for the manslaughter of Jasmine Forester.

A serious case review said his family had became "increasingly concerned" about his mental state.

It found good practice by agencies, but said more questions should be asked when mental health support is sought.

The report by Wolverhampton Safeguarding Children Board said Jasmine was occasionally cared for at her great-grandmother's home in the city, where the attack took place.

In the days before she died, the family made contact with a GP, 111 and hospital mental health services about Forrester, formerly of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, who they described as "agitated, confused and hearing voices".

As he had no previous contact with mental health services, family members were given advice about how they could get help.

The report noted that while speaking to mental health services, Forrester's daughter Tyler said they would be to blame if he killed his mother.

However two of his siblings told the review they were concerned for him but did not feel Forrester would be a danger.

Forrester was made subject to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act

The report said the 111 service asked no questions about where Forrester was staying, but it was not certain Jasmine would have been mentioned as she was not always there.

The service is providing education for staff about assessing callers' potential risk, the report said.

Black Country Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs mental health services, said it has "made processes more robust".

Linda Sanders from the safeguarding board said it was a "tragic case".

She said a particular learning point was when advice is sought about an adult's mental health, questions should be asked about family circumstances.

