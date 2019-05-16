Image copyright Google Image caption The girls claimed they were approached on Station Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham

Two schoolgirls who said masked men tried to abduct them have admitted they "made up" the story.

The 14-year-olds said they were targeted as they walked home from school in Acocks Green, Birmingham.

They told officers they were approached by two men on 3 May on Station Road who tried to drag them away.

After West Midlands Police could find no evidence to support the girls' allegations, they admitted the story was false.

The force said officers had trawled "hours of CCTV" and conducted "lengthy house to house inquiries" to identify the men and a van which the girls said they had noticed being driven suspiciously.

"Following further discussions with the girls it was established the report was made up," police said.

"They have since apologised and been warned about their conduct."

