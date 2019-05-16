Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bus's top-deck fire suspected arson

A huge fire on the top deck of a late-night, city-centre bus is being treated as arson.

The number 97 was in service in the Digbeth area of Birmingham when flames broke out about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

Passengers and the driver disembarked safely and no one was hurt, according to operator National Express West Midlands.

Amateur footage shared on Twitter shows the bus without its roof and a top deck engulfed in flames.

The fire service said it was treating the blaze as arson, with nine firefighters sent to the scene near Birmingham Coach Station.

Adjacent shops were checked for damage.

Police said an investigation was under way.

It happened on High Street, Deritend, as the bus was travelling towards the city centre.