Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams has denied raping the woman after a concert in December 2016

A former JLS star raped a "zombified" woman who went to his hotel room to look for her phone, prosecutors claim.

Oritse Williams, 31, is accused of the attack on a woman in Wolverhampton after a concert in December 2016.

His co-defendant, Jamien Nagadhana, 31, from Hounslow, London, denied assault by penetration in relation to the same incident.

Mr Williams, from Croydon, south London, pleaded not guilty to rape at Wolverhampton Crown Court in November.

Prosecutors said the woman and her two friends met the pair at a nightclub after the solo gig.

Opening the crown's case, Miranda Moore QC said after one of the women "blacked out" and had to be put in a taxi home, the alleged rape victim and her other friend went back to the hotel with Mr Williams and his tour manager, Mr Nagadhana.

Ms Moore told jurors: "All three of the women began to feel a lot more affected by alcohol than they felt was normal. They all began to feel odd."

Adding that one of the women felt she had been drugged, Ms Moore told the court: "That was her feeling but there is no forensic evidence to support that."

The trial continues.

