A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot in the face.

The 21-year-old victim was shot outside a flat in Edgbaston Road, Balsall Heath, Birmingham, at about 21:30 BST on 30 April.

Nathan Emanuel, 44, of Small Heath, Birmingham, is due to appear before city magistrates later.

West Midlands Police said the man who was shot remains in a critical but stable condition.

Mr Emanuel has also been charged with wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and robbery in connection with another alleged attack.

