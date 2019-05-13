Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said the attack happened between 16:15 and 16:30 BST on Sunday

A teenager is in a critical condition after being hit with a hammer and a baseball bat during a robbery.

Cash and a mobile phone were stolen from the 16-year-old boy during the attack in Perry Park, Church Road, Perry Barr in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

The force said he was approached by a group of up to five masked men between 16:15 and 16:30 BST on Sunday.

An 18-year-old girl was also punched in the face as she tried to intervene.

Sgt Dave Bebb said: "This was a nasty attack which has left a boy with very serious injuries."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

