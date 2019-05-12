Birmingham & Black Country

Solihull 'targeted' shooting leaves teenager and man injured

  • 12 May 2019
Warwick Road, Solihull Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager and man were injured in the attack in the Olton area of Solihull

A teenager has been shot in what police have described as a "targeted attack".

The 15-year-old is in hospital after being shot in the leg on Warwick Road, Solihull, on Saturday.

A man, 35, was also injured although the victims' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

The force appealed for witnesses and said the gunman fled in a vehicle after the attack, at about 16:30 BST.

